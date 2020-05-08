This is how Krunal Pandya welcomed his would-be sister-in-law Natasa Stankovic

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic is a popular name in the world of glamour. She has been wooing fans with her style statements. The actress is also known for her dancing skills and was even seen as a contestant in a popular dance reality show.

On the personal front, she is engaged to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. In fact, the two got engaged in a filmy style and surprised everyone with the good news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai this year.

Do you know how Hardik Pandya’s elder brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya welcomed his would-be sister-in-law?

Well, Krunal took to social media and posted a delightful family picture. It sees him posing with his wife Pankhuri, brother Hardik and would-be sister-in-law Natasa.

Beside the picture, he wrote a sweet note for Hardik and Natasa.

“Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya93 and @natasastankovic__Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys,” read his caption.

For the uninitiated, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on 1st January 2020.

Check out Krunal’s post here:

Now, take a look how Hardik and Natasa got engaged.

What do you think about Krunal’s post for Hardik and Natasa?

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. Some of the other films wherein she made her appearance include Fukrey Returns, Zero, among others. She made her digital debut in 2019 with the web series The Holiday. She has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

