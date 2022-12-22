Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Choreographer Dhanashree Verma celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary in a cute post; Check it out!

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Chahal are one of the most popular and cutest couples. Yuzvendra is a well-known Indian cricketer who plays for the Indian National team, the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, and his home of Haryana as well. The sportsman’s wife is a popular choreographer, and often posts videos of her dancing that leave her fans in awe of her dance moves.

Today, the couple are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary, and Dhanashree took to her Instagram handle to share some memories from their time together so far. The pictures show the couple dressed up in different outfits and locations as they make various cute poses. Check out the post below.

Fans filled the comment section, congratulating the couple on this milestone as a new couple. Some people commented giving them blessings, that they may have a long marriage. Some were also appreciating the cricketer’s skill and achievements in his sport.

Dhanashree is a well-known choreographer and is very active on social media. With more than five million followers on Instagram, the diva has made a strong place for herself in the world of entertainment. She often shares her dance videos on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal is a well-known cricketer who plays for India internationally in white ball cricket as leg spin bowler. His main style is of a right-arm leg break bowler. Chahal was the second player in T20I history to take wickets. He is definitely one of the most in-demand players right now. Currently, Yuzvendra is representing India in the Test matches going on, and played in the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh today.

