INTERESTING! Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stancovic dance their heart out in THIS romantic slow-motion video; WATCH

The all-rounder is also a fashionista and his style game is always on point. His social media handle gives glimpses of his different stylish avatars.

Hardik Pandya often comes up with interesting videos featuring him with his family. This time, he shared a romantic video with his better half and Bollywood actress Natasa Stancovic. Donning a printed long skirt which she teamed up with a white bandeau bra, the actress can be seen dancing with her hubby in the video. In the video, one can also spot the words ‘in love’; the two are certainly setting major relationship goals. Check out their slow-motion video right here.

The cricketer and the Bollywood actress surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 as they announced their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style, they became man and wife during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020. Since then the celebrity couple has been setting major relationship goals by sharing glimpses from their life. Recently, to thank everyone for the birthday wishes, Hardik Pandya had shared a super adorable picture with his son. In the picture, the father-son duo was seen having a fun time in the swimming pool. Calling him his best friend, the cricketer wrote, “Celebrating a new year of life with my best friend Thank you for your wishes everyone” Check out the picture below.

