Interesting! This HILARIOUS video of Sania Mirza on marriage will leave you in splits; WATCH

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza is not just an ace sports star and fashion icon but also a doting mother.

The diva currently has more than eight million followers on Instagram. She is a pretty active social media user. In addition to sharing pictures from her work life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos.

The ace tennis star tied the knot with cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. The couple is blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The gorgeous diva often shares funny videos with her family members. She recently shared one such video with her husband Shoaib.

It’s been 11 years that the couple is married and the duo never fails to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers. However, Sania’s recent video on marriage will leave you in splits. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video wherein Shoaib can be seen sitting on a bed and then the video focuses on a hand, which seems to be of Sania’s. And then Shoaib is seen handing over the feeding bottle to the hand. Sharing the video, Sania wrote, “11 years of marriage and a child later #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro”

Take a look at the hilarious video and share your thoughts on the same.

