Interesting! This is how Shikhar Dhawan got the nickname Gabbar

MUMBAI: Shikhar Dhawan has successfully carved a path for himself in the world of cricket.

He is known for his successful and crucial knocks in ICC Tournaments. He has a huge fan following.

Interestingly, he has earned the nickname Gabbar. Yes, he is popularly known as Gabbar in the cricket world. But do you know how he got this nickname?

Well, Shikhar Dhawan himself revealed the story behind his nickname Gabbar in the second episode of standup comedian Vikram Sathaye‘s digital premium show ‘What The Duck 2’.

Sharing the story, Shikhar Dhawan said, “I used to stand at silly-point in Ranji Trophy matches and when the opposition gets big partnership, my team get down and I used to shout ‘Bahut Yarana Lagtha Hai’.” For the uninitiated, it is a famous dialogue from the immensely popular movie Sholay. Shikhar Dhawan’s stylish moustache and dashing personality are other reasons why he is called Gabbar.

Shikhar Dhawan was recently in news for a heartbreaking reason. Giving a shock to everyone, he separated ways from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee after almost nine years of marriage. Dhawan and Aesha had tied the knot in 2012. The couple was blessed with a baby boy Zoravar in 2014.

