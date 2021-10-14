Interesting! Post leaving her fans in splits with her video on ‘Hyderabadi aunties’, Sania Mirza opts for this therapy

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza, who is one of the most popular and stylish sports stars, is a pretty active social media user.

The ace tennis player currently has eight million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos. A day ago, she shared a mesmerizing picture, and this comes after her hilarious video on ‘Hyderabadi aunties’.

Time and again Sania has unleashed her humorous side and the recent video is another proof. In the video, she can be seen donning a comfy outfit and her head is covered with a dupatta. Looks like she tried to show how some Hyderabadi aunties expect the youngsters to respect them. While she acts like one such aunt, the song ‘Shut up and bend over’ plays in the background. “*aunties Can you relate? #shutupandbendover #reelsinstagram” read the caption of the post. And in the latest picture on her Instagram, she can be seen posing in the lap of nature. She captioned the picture as ‘Nature's therapy’. Take a look below.

On the work front, Sania Mirza is a six-grand slam title winner. The tennis star’s sports journey never fails to inspire her army of fans. A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, the gorgeous lady inspires all those who want to make a career in sports. She won the Wimbledon Junior Championship in 2003.

