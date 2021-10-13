Interesting! Post wooing fans with some fashionable snaps, PV Sindhu reminiscences her ‘paradise’ moment; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: They say you must create memories that will last forever. Life is all about ups and downs, but the pleasant memories make us hopeful. It seems PV Sindhu has created some awesome memories, and the cherry on the top is that she does not mind sharing them with her fans and followers.

The badminton star, who has brought many laurels for India, is pretty active on Instagram wherein she currently has more than two million followers. Taking to the photo-sharing application, today PV Sindhu has shared a stunning video. The throwback video witnesses various glimpses of the waves of the sea. It also sees the sports star unleashing her inner child as she has a fun time with her loved ones while enjoying the sea water. She called it ‘Paradise’. It indeed is. “Paradise #beachwaves #paradise #beachvibes #throwback #” reads the caption.

She has also been treating fans with some fashionable pictures. PV Sindhu is stylish and her fashion game is always on point. Recently, in one picture, she was seen donning a monochromatic outfit while in another she was seen wearing a colourful outfit. Take a look.

Recently, she made headlines for her stint in the Tokyo Olympics. The ace sports star won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The stylish diva is no doubt a perfect example of beauty with brains and that’s why fans never stop admiring her.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

