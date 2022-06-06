Interesting! Sachin Tendulkar spent a day according to his fans’ choices; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media. He often shares pictures or videos to treat his fans and followers. While his professional life has given millions an inspiration to follow their dream of becoming a cricketer, his amazing personality also amazes fans. From his golf sessions to travel diaries, his Instagram page often gives fans glimpses of his activities.

He did something special and unique for his fans. Well, he spent a day according to his fans’ choices. It was all about ‘A day in the life of Sachin Tendulkar’. From his tea-time, to workout sessions to cooking time, it gives fans glimpses of many things. It seems Sachin Tendulkar loved spending the day according to his fans as he wrote in the caption of the video, “It was a lot of fun spending my day according to your choices!” followed by the hashtags #FunDay #Cooking #tea #breakfast #omelette #coldplay #rocketboys #instagramstories #cricket #music #ADayInTheLife

As soon as he shared the video, fans started expressing their views, reactions, and thoughts. A user said, “love you a lot sir” and another said, “Love you Paji ji i am big fan Paji ji my favourite game cricket Paji ji”. Another user said, “It was so fun can we do it once again”. There is no doubt the video is a hit among fans and they are looking forward to more such videos of the star.

