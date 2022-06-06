Interesting! Sachin Tendulkar spent a day according to his fans’ choices; WATCH VIDEO

There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on social media.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 21:53
Interesting! Sachin Tendulkar spent a day according to his fans’ choices; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on social media. 

Also read: FABULOUS! Sania Mirza’s acting skills leave netizens in awe of her; DEETS INSIDE

Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media. He often shares pictures or videos to treat his fans and followers. While his professional life has given millions an inspiration to follow their dream of becoming a cricketer, his amazing personality also amazes fans. From his golf sessions to travel diaries, his Instagram page often gives fans glimpses of his activities. 

He did something special and unique for his fans. Well, he spent a day according to his fans’ choices. It was all about ‘A day in the life of Sachin Tendulkar’. From his tea-time, to workout sessions to cooking time, it gives fans glimpses of many things. It seems Sachin Tendulkar loved spending the day according to his fans as he wrote in the caption of the video, “It was a lot of fun spending my day according to your choices!” followed by the hashtags #FunDay #Cooking #tea #breakfast #omelette #coldplay #rocketboys #instagramstories #cricket #music #ADayInTheLife 

As soon as he shared the video, fans started expressing their views, reactions, and thoughts. A user said, “love you a lot sir” and another said, “Love you Paji ji i am big fan Paji ji my favourite game cricket Paji ji”. Another user said, “It was so fun can we do it once again”. There is no doubt the video is a hit among fans and they are looking forward to more such videos of the star. 

Take a look at the post right here.  

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

Also read: Hilarious! Pankaj Advani’s take on different types of snooker players will leave you in splits

Sachin Tendulkar Social media cricketer Instagram Indian cricketers Netzens Master Blaster Golf Pool TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 21:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Sachin Tendulkar spent a day according to his fans’ choices; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on...
Massive Twist! Sania Mirza reveals how is it to travel 30 weeks a year and play professional tennis with a toddler
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting...
Exclusive! It is a dream project for anyone: Shirley Setia on her upcoming movie Nikamma
MUMBAI: Actress and singer Shirley Setia has been winning the hearts of fans with her amazing craft. The actress, who...
Nima Denzongpa: What! Manya finds out the truth about Priyal but gets threatened
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Udaariyaan: Emotional! Fateh cries remembering Tejo, accepts the harsh truth while Tejo misses Fateh
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Ooh La La! Tanvi Malhara soars temperatures in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.  Also read ...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! It is a dream project for anyone: Shirley Setia on her upcoming movie Nikamma
Exclusive! It is a dream project for anyone: Shirley Setia on her upcoming movie Nikamma
Latest Video