Interesting! Sania Mirza shares first picture on Social media after ex-husband Shoiab Malik gets married to Sana Javed

MUMBAI : Recently, Shoaib Malik shocked everyone when he shared the news of his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. On January 20, Shoaib Malik posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on social media and left everyone speechless. The cricketer was previously married to Tennis player Sania Mirza. There have been many speculations that Sania asked for a divorce due to the cricketer’s affairs.

Many netizens have been siding with Sania and saying that she was too good for him. Sania’s family broke her silence on social media and posted, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy. The Mirza Family & Team Sania.”

The Tennis player recently shared a picture on Instagram;

As per reports, Sania took Khula from Shoaib. According to Islam Khula, a lady initiates a divorce after giving all the money to her husband and takes her freedom from him.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad. They later also had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed their first child Izhaan in 2018. This is Shoaib’s third marriage to Sana Javed.

