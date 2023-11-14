INteresting! Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill secretly met in the city? Read on for more

He was previously rumored to be dating cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Now there seems to be some more news about this rumored couple who seem to be back together.
Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar

MUMBAI: Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes. The pretty girl has also been in the news for her rumored link up with cricketer Shubman Gill.

Also Read- What! Sara Ali Khan seen with Shubman Gill at a hotel, then in a flight

In a viral video, Sara is seen outside filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s apartment but Gill is nowhere to be found. She could be there for a Diwali party or for work purposes as there have been rumors that Sara is interested in acting.

In a previous interview,  UAE player Chirag Suri had indirectly confirmed that Shubman is dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara. 

Take a look;

Check out the comments of netizens here;

Recently on a Punjabi talk show, when Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa had asked him if he is dating Sara he had said, “Maybe or Maybe not”

Also Read- Hotness! Sara Tendulkar has quite the wanderlust bug and serves the hottest travel outfit inspirations! Check out the pictures Inside!

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-BollywoodLife

