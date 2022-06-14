Interesting! Tennis Player Leander Paes made his Bollywood debut with this film

MUMBAI: Leander Paes is one of the most popular faces in the world of sports.

The sports star, who is known for winning eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, has contributed a lot to Tennis. He is one of the best doubles players in the world.

However, do you know he has also tried his hand at acting? Well, Leander Paes made his Bollywood debut with the film Rajdhani Express.

Directed by Ashok Kohli and produced by CineActs Production, Trueman Entertainment and SLA Impex Pvt Ltd, the film stars Leander Paes in the lead role. In the socio-political thriller, Leander Paes played the role of Keshav.

Rajdhani Express also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Puja Banerjee, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Gulshan Grover, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Rishi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sayali Bhagat, Achint Kaur, and Shilpa Shukla. The film was released on 4 January 2013, but could not impress the audience. It was a flop at the box office.

On the personal front, Leander Paes is in a relationship with Bollywood actress Kim Sharma, who is known for her work in films like Mohabbatein, Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, among others. Ever since they have gone official about their relationship on social media, they have been painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures. They are often spotted together and set major couple goals for their fans and followers.

