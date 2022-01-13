Interesting! These videos PROVE Sania Mirza is a WITTY person

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza, who is one of the most popular and stylish sports stars, is a pretty active social media user.

The ace tennis player currently has more than eight million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos. Talking about videos, there are some that unleashes her fashionable side giving fans glimpses of her different looks while there are others that reveal how witty she is.

In fact, many a time, she collaborated with her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik to make some hilarious videos that left their fans in splits. Check out some of her fun-filled videos below.

On the work front, Sania Mirza is a six-grand slam title winner. The tennis star’s sports journey never fails to inspire her army of fans. A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, the gorgeous lady inspires all those who want to make a career in sports. She won the Wimbledon Junior Championship in 2003.

