INTERESTING! Viswanathan Anand wants THIS Bollywood actor to star in his BIOPIC

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for all those who love watching sports biopics. Bollywood is coming up with another biopic.

Well, former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand recently confirmed that his biopic is on the cards. He made this revelation while speaking at an event in Kolkata. Anand revealed that the film will be a glimpse of his personal life and will quash the belief that 'Chess players are from an alien planet'. He also revealed that he has shared his life stories with the producers many times and that the work on the script will commence soon.

Viswanathan Anand was quoted as saying, "I have agreed to the biopic. The matter has already been discussed with the producer several times. I told them the stories of my life. The script writing work will start very soon. However, due to Corona, the work has come to a standstill. Hopefully, everything will start very soon. I can't say much about the biopic now. I don't know when or how the shooting will start. Wait for a few days everything we will get to know about this biopic". On being asked which actor would he like to play his character on screen, Anand named Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and added that they have a lot in common.

"I can't say who will play my role in the movie. But I can say my choice. Maybe it would be nice if Aamir Khan play Viswanathan Anand on screen. I think Aamir Khan has a lot in common with me," the chess grandmaster said at the event.

