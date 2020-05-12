Irfan Pathan MISTAKENLY breaks his fast by drinking water; check out fans’ REACTION

MUMBAI: How would you react if you end up breaking your fast mistakenly? Something similar has happened with Irfan Pathan! However, there’s a twist to the story.

Well, Irfan Pathan took to his social media handle and shared an adorable video. It features him and his elder brother Yusuf. And guess what? Their sons are also a part of this lovely video.

In the video, both the brothers can be seen spending quality time with their children. Suddenly, Irfan, who was hooked to his mobile screen, takes the bottle from his son and drinks water, and then his brother makes him realize that he ended up breaking his fast. While he drinks water accidently, the kids give interesting reactions. They shot the video beautifully.

Sharing this video, Irfan asked his fans if they ever committed such a mistake. He further asked if a person mistakenly drinks water, it breaks their Roza or not. “Ye galti kon kon kar chuka hai? Roza tut ta hai ya nahi galti se paani peene se ?” read his caption.

While some agreed that they committed such a mistake in their life, others opined that drinking water unintentionally doesn’t break their fast. A fan wrote, “Nahi toot ta sir,” another said, “Ek bar hmse hui h school me.”

