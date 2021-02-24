Ishant Sharma’s wife Pratima pens a heartwarming note as the cricketer achieves a milestone; says ‘I've seen you strive for better every day’

MUMBAI: Ishant Sharma has achieved a milestone and his wife Pratima Singh is all praises for him.

Ishant and Pratima are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the world of sports. They never fail to set major relationship goals for fans and followers. After dating for a few years, the cricketer and the basketball player tied the knot in December 2016. Since then, the two have been going strong.

As the cricketer played his 100th Test, Pratima penned down a heartwarming note wherein she talked about Ishant’s dedication and hard work.

Ishant, who is one of the leading pacers of India, was felicitated before the start of play in the third Test between India and England in Ahmedabad. Pratima shared a few pictures with Ishant wherein the duo can be seen posing with the latter’s cap that was presented to him to mark his 100th Test appearance. She wrote, “All the highs and lows , cycles of happiness and sadness , passion and stress , hardwork and dedication , discipline, missing parties and attending practices instead and travelling for long periods of time. I've seen you strive for better every day and in every match. It was all worth it love !!! To a special one “THE 100th“ Wish you many more matches, wickets and Wins in future”

