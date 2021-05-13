K L Rahul shares health update; netizens elated to see his post after a long; a fan says ‘Happy to see you back champ’

MUMBAI: Indian batsman K L Rahul enjoys a crazy fan following. The cricketer’s fans are super excited to see his post on social media after a long and have flooded the comment section with their ‘queries’ and ‘get well soon messages’.

The handsome sports star is pretty active on social media and shares updates from his personal and professional lives. While his cricketing skills impress the cricket lovers, his style game sets major fashion goals for the fashionistas. K L Rahul had last uploaded a post to mark Earth Day where he wrote, ‘For a long time we have been taking our planet for granted. Let's be considerate, appreciative, and work towards preserving our environment. Each one of us has a responsibility to help save the earth, and it's time we carry out that responsibility.” After this post, he was inactive on social media.

K L Rahul underwent appendicitis surgery. He was diagnosed with acute appendicitis before the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. Yesterday, the Punjab Kings skipper took to his social media handle and shared his health update with fans. Sharing his picture, he wrote, ‘Healing.’

As soon as the stylish cricketer shared the health update, fans started asking him if he is fine and mentioned that they are happy to see him back. They made comments such as ‘U finally posted’, ‘Laut aaye’, ‘After a long time’, ‘thank you for posting’, ‘Happy to see you back champ’. Some fans also wrote messages like ‘Get well soon champ, ‘Get well soon’. Another said, ‘We are waiting for your comeback sir’.

We wish K L Rahul a speedy recovery!

