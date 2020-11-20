KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty react to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s throwback picture

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular and stylish celebrity couples. Natasa is pretty active on social media. She always makes sure to keep her fans and followers updated about her whereabouts. She also shares pictures from her personal life. She often keeps sharing beautiful pictures with Hardik and son Agastya on her Instagram handle.

Recently, she shared a throwback picture with Hardik and it is all things love! The picture sees Natasa lovingly looking at Hardik while he is busy striking a pose for the camera. She wore a black polka dot crop top with a pair of denim pants while Hardik sported a white hoodie and a black cap.

The actress has captioned her post as, “ @hardikpandya93”

Reacting to the post, Hardik put heart emojis while his colleague KL Rahul commented, “Cuties ” Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Athiya Shetty also liked Natasa’s picture. Hardik is currently in Australia for his tournament. He missed celebrating the occasion of Diwali with the family.

