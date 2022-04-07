Kya Baat Hai! Sania Mirza OPENS UP about her FIRST LOVE

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to mesmerize her fans with her sporting skills and also social media presence. She is a pretty active social media user and often comes up with unmissable reels.

Also read: WANDERLUST! These unmissable pictures and videos of Suresh Raina will give you major travel goals

The ace tennis player, who is married to cricketer Shoaib Malik, currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos.

In her recent post on Instagram, the diva opened up about her ‘first love’. Any guesses about it? Well, it is not about her husband Shoaib Malik, it is about her game tennis.

We all know the tennis star is fashion conscious, and she can carry off any outfit with ease. Time and again we have seen her in stylish outfits. Be it her looks in western wear or ethnic wear, she has wowed us with her appearances.

The video which Sania Mirza shared recently first sees her in a glamorous avatar and then it shows a few glimpses from her tournaments. For the first look, she said ‘This is awesome’ and for the second look, she said ‘Tennis is life’. And opening up about her first love, she wrote in the caption, “Tennis will always be my first love” followed be love emoji and hashtags like #CoughTransition #InstgramReels #reelsinstagram. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, “You make this country so proud” while another commented, “You are the queen of Queen's” Meanwhile, others wished her to win. We came across comments such as ‘World champion.. best wishes’, ‘vouching for you to win’, and ‘You light up Wimbledon doubles every tim e mirza!’ among others. On Sunday, Sania and her partner Mate Pavic advanced to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022 in the mixed doubles event.

Take a look below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: AMAZING! PV Sindhu is MULTITALENTED; this video is PROOF