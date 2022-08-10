Kya Baat Hai! Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023

MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League, which is held annually in India, will have its opening ceremony on 31st March 2023. The league took to its official twitter account to announce, “Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema Make sure to tune in & join.”

While Tamannaah Bhatia will be the first to perform, celebs like Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif and Arijit Singh are also expected to perform at the event.

The 12 venues that will host the IPL include Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home) will host the IPL 2023 matches.

It will be divided into two groups namely; Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow SuperGiants in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

