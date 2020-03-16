Love is in the air! Hardik Pandya mesmerizes his wife Natasa Stancovic with his HOT and SEXY shirtless click

MUMBAI: No doubt, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya are one of the most adorable and stylish celebrity couples. From their courtship period to married life to becoming parents, the cricketer and the actress have always treated fans by sharing pictures from various phases of their life.

Also read: COUPLE GOALS! This is how Dhanashree Verma won Yuzvendra Chahal’s heart online

Besides, the all-rounder, who has been wooing cricketer lovers with his cricketing skills, is quite active on Instagram. He regularly updates fans about his whereabouts. From his professional life to personal life, fans can get glimpses of a lot of things. A day ago, Hardik Pandya dropped his sexy picture with the caption, “Greetings from gorgeous Greece” Netizens are going gaga over this picture and made comments such as ‘Best All-rounder in world Cricket ’, ‘Hottesttt’, and ‘Wow’ among others.

The shirtless picture has also elicited a response from his wife. “Hello hottie,” reads Natasa Stankovic Pandya’s comment.

Take a look below.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. Talking about the couple’s first meeting, interestingly, Natasa Stankovic was not aware who Hardik Pandya was. "She had no idea about who I was. I got her by talking," the cricketer told Harsha Bhogle on a Cricbuzz show. The two surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 as they announced their engagement. The two got engaged in style and grabbed everyone’s attention. They became man and wife on May 31, 2020. And the lovebirds welcomed their first child on July 30, 2020. Named Agastya, their son has been winning everyone’s hearts with his cuteness. His delightful pictures and videos are a hit among the netizens.

What do you think of Hardik Pandya’s picture? Tell us in the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Also read: Awwdorable! This cozy picture of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic is filled with warmth and love