LOVELY! Meet cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s in-house makeup artist

Jasprit Bumrah has yet again shared a post on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. In the candid picture, he can be seen sharing a moment with his in-house makeup artist.

MUMBAI: Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has a huge fan following.

One of the best pacers, he is also popular on Instagram wherein he has more than nine million followers. He often shares posts to treat his fans. He is married to sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan, and the two have been setting major relationship goals.

He has yet again shared a post on the photo-sharing platform. In the candid picture, he can be seen sharing a moment with his in-house makeup artist. Any guesses who it is? Well, it is none other than his sister Juhika Bumrah, who works as a make-up artist. In the caption, the cricketer wrote, “In-house make up artist” The heartwarming picture has wowed the netizens. A social media user wrote, “The brother sister duo, rocking work together ” while another commented, “The joyyyy!! of havingg your sister as your MUA ” Aren’t the brother-sister duo setting major sibling goals?

Jasprit Bumrah is married to Sanjana Ganesan, who is a TV sports presenter and gained fame for hosting a special interactive show about Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) called The Knight Club. The celebrity couple often treats fans with their love-filled pictures. A few days back, the cricketer had shared a throwback picture with Sanjana Ganesan, wherein the two looked stylish. While Jasprit donned a light-coloured T-shirt with dark-coloured jacket and pants, Sanjana slipped into a light-coloured outfit. The caption of the throwback picture read, “#throwback to having inside access to Old Trafford”

