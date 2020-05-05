Meet Mohammed Shami’s SPECIAL SOMEONE in life

MUMBAI: Mohammed Shami has carved a niche for himself in the world of cricket and he has a huge fan following. He is currently one of India’s leading bowlers.

Shami is quite active on social media via which he remains in touch with his fans and followers.

He shares pictures not just from his professional life but also personal life.

The cricketer recently shared the picture of his special someone in life and she is super cute. Her picture will make you go aww. She is none other than Aamirah, his brother's daughter.

“Meet Aamirah - my brother's daughter Using this time to spend time with my loved ones,” Shami wrote while sharing the adorable picture wherein he can be seen holding little Aamirah affectionately.

Fans could not stop themselves from showering love on the duo via their comments. We came across comments like ‘That's so cute’, ‘Cutepie’, Cute girl’, ‘stay safe shami bhai’, Masaaalha’, ‘ALLAH BLESS ALL OF YOU BRO...’.

Like many others, Shami is utilizing the lockdown period to bond with family members and also explore his other hobbies. Previously, he had shared a video wherein he was seen sketching. Take a look below.

