Mithali Raj overwhelmed with the love and warmth she has received on her birthday; SEE POST

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj has thanked her fans, followers, and friends for the lovely wishes. She is overwhelmed with the love and warmth she has received on her birthday.

The cricketer turns a year older on 3 December. As she celebrates her birthday today, her near and dear ones showered her with warm wishes.

To thank everyone, Mithali took to her Instagram handle and penned down a sweet note. She has also shared a few adorable pictures. In the pictures, the birthday girl can be seen posing with a cake and some balloons.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Thank you everyone for the lovely wishes . I am overwhelmed with the love and warmth I have received on my birthday.”

Check out her post here:

ALSO READ: Mithali Raj’s THIS post will charge you up for the rest of the day

Her colleagues and buddies Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav took to Instagram to wish her. Jhulan wrote, “Wishing you a fantastic birthday Mithali! I hope this the beginning of the best year ever for you. Have a great day!” On the other hand, Poonam’s birthday note for her read, “Wishing my ODI captain a very happy birthday @mithaliraj . Thank you for your wisdom and support always .”

Take a look.

We wish Mithali a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Mithali Raj calls THESE two cricketers ‘gems’ of her team; FIND OUT

For more updates on your favourite stars, keep reading this space.