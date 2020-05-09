Mohammed Shami talks about SOMEONE SPECIAL and you must not miss it

MUMBAI: Coronavirus pandemic has compelled everyone to keep themselves locked-up in their homes. During this tough situation, many are trying to utilize the time in a productive manner to remain positive. Popular cricketer Mohammed Shami too is doing the same. While doing the same, he also spoke about the special person of his life.

Well, like many others, Shami too is focusing on his another hobby which is sketching. Previously, he had shared a video and wrote, ‘Trying out some sketches after years...how do you think about the “The Artist Shami”?’

Now, once again he can be seen sketching but this time it’s special. Well, he can be seen sketching a portrait from a photo of his daughter. While showcasing his skill, he also mentioned that his daughter is his world.

He wrote, ‘Lockdown has brought out the creative side in us Discovering the artist in me

Here’s me sketching my sweetheart Bebo, my daughter, my world..Aairah!’

The cricketer further added, “Free time hai koi kam nahi to yahi sahi hai bhai stay home stay safe.”

Fans appreciated his thoughts and made comments such as ‘Mashallah very good talent’, ‘Good thinking for spending time’, ‘Bahut Khoob Sami Bhai’, ‘Sir bhot achhe we love you’, among others.

Check out the video here:

What do you think about this skill of Mohammed Shami? Did you like his sketch? Tell us in the comment section.

