MS Dhoni fans ELATED to see Sakshi’s new Instagram post; say they spotted the cricketer in it

MUMBAI: It seems Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fans eagerly look forward to his wife Sakshi’s social media posts with the hope of getting a glimpse of their idol.

The former Indian cricket captain is not that active on social media platforms. However, Sakshi does make sure to treat his fans with his pictures. The star wife occasionally shares pictures of Dhoni leaving the fans jump with joy.

Sakshi has shared a video on Instagram and it has left fans wondering if they saw the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in it. Some of the fans are even sure that they did see the cricketer in the video.

Well, the video sees Dhoni at a distance along with daughter Ziva. While he throws the ball, one of their dogs runs to fetch it. After seeing this, fans said that they have spotted the cricketer. Some of the fans wrote comments such as ‘Woh Mahi spotted at the back with Ziva’, ‘Msd is standing back’. Others said, ‘Mahi on csk dress’, ‘Msd in csk jersey’. Another fan was extremely happy and wrote ‘I found my man’.

Sharing the video, Sakshi wrote, “Fetch !”

Earlier, Sakshi had shared two adorable throwback pictures with her husband. Alongside, she wrote, “2008 ..... n the years after ! #flashback #timeaftertime”

