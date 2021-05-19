MUST CHECK: These ‘AWWdorable’ pictures prove Ajinkya Rahane is one of the COOLEST and CUTEST dads

MUMBAI: If you browse through Ajinkya Rahane’s pictures with his doting daughter on his Instagram handle, your lips will curve into a smile. The adorable pictures not just evoke happiness, but also prove that the cricketer is one of the coolest and cutest dads in the town.

Ajinkya Rahane tied the knot with his childhood friend Radhika Dhopavkar in 2014. The two are parents to daughter, Aarya.

Let’s take a look at times the cricketer made fans go aww by sharing his adorable pictures with his baby girl Aarya.

1 Via this picture, Ajinkya Rahane revealed how he introduced little Aarya to the pool. “A lovely afternoon spent soaking in the sun and introducing Aarya to the pool for the first time. The best kind of days,” wrote the cricketer. Isn’t the duo setting major father-daughter goals?

2 As Aarya turned one, her doting father shared a series of pictures. The first one of the lot sees both Ajinkya Rahane’s and his daughter’s gleeful smiles as they posed for the camera. The cricketer wrote, “And just like that, this little angel turns ONE! There’s nothing I love more than being your father. Happy Birthday, Aarya, thank you for showing us the world through your magical eyes”

3 The following picture sees how adorably Ajinkya taught his daughter Aarya to pout. We must say the little one just nailed it. “I think it’s safe to say she gets it from her daddy, right @radhika_dhopavkar ?” read the caption of the picture.

4 He shared a super cute video with daughter and wrote, “Convincing a toddler to eat requires more jokes than discipline.” Well, we can’t agree more!

5 And this picture shows how the cricketer turned teacher for his baby girl. Sharing the click, Ajinkya wrote, “Booked for the week”

