Must Read! All you need to know about MS Dhoni’s older brother Narendra Singh Dhoni

Today, let's talk about MS Dhoni’s elder brother Narendra who once said in an interview that he shared a great bond with his cricketer brother.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 13:21
MS Dhoni

MUMBAI:   Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers. His life, and struggle stories to be a cricketer is so inspirational, that even a biopic on his life has been made called MS Dhoni: The Untold story. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born in a middle-class family in Ranchi, Jharkhand and began his cricketing career in 2004.

Also Read-INTERESTING! Here’s why MS Dhoni was often teased as a ‘hopeless romantic’ by his friends

Today, let's talk about MS Dhoni’s elder brother Narendra who once said in an interview that he shared a great bond with his cricketer brother. 

Narendra is 10 years older than Mahendra and is a politician who joined the Samajwadi Party in 2013. He was with the BJP before that. He lives in Ranchi, got married in 2007 and has a son and daughter. He also played sports in school on the national level. 

Also Read-Did you know MS Dhoni is CRAZY about THIS game?

Interestingly, Narendra was not shown in the biopic MS Dhoni and as per some reports the two brothers are not in talking terms due to some family dispute. Talking about his absence in the film, Narendra had said earlier, “I may be non-existent in the movie because I don't have many contributions in Mahi’s life be it during his childhood, his struggle as a young man, or after he became MSD for the world. The film is about Mahi, not his family.”

Narendra further added, “I am 10 years older than him. By the time he picked up the bat for the first time, I was out of JVM-Shyamali and had also been away from home since 1991. I was in Almora at Kumaon (University) where I completed my higher studies before returning to Ranchi. Although I may have moral contributions in Mahi’s life, showcasing it would have been very difficult in the film.”

There is no information about Narendra Singh Dhoni’s net worth yet.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-DNA 


 

MS Dhoni Narendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad Uttarakhand Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sports News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 13:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Sumbul Toqueer Khan and her father Toqueer Khan finally break their silence on Fahmaan Khan’s allegation! Full Scoop Inside!
MUMBAI:  Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Joy! Angad transfers Sahiba’s first salary to her account
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Pandya Store: Warning! Dhara warna Arushi, Suman gets suspicious
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Must Read! All you need to know about MS Dhoni’s older brother Narendra Singh Dhoni
MUMBAI:   Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers. His life, and struggle stories to be a cricketer...
EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Sucheta Khanna opens up about the show, her favorite role, bond with co-stars and more, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering news...
Must Read! "Phone ke upar baith Gayi Pari" netizens on this latest video of Parineeti Chopra
MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra is indeed one the most loved and followed celebrities in Indian cinema, we see the...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra
Must Read! "Phone ke upar baith Gayi Pari" netizens on this latest video of Parineeti Chopra
Latest Video