Must Read! All you need to know about MS Dhoni’s older brother Narendra Singh Dhoni

MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers. His life, and struggle stories to be a cricketer is so inspirational, that even a biopic on his life has been made called MS Dhoni: The Untold story. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born in a middle-class family in Ranchi, Jharkhand and began his cricketing career in 2004.

Today, let's talk about MS Dhoni’s elder brother Narendra who once said in an interview that he shared a great bond with his cricketer brother.

Narendra is 10 years older than Mahendra and is a politician who joined the Samajwadi Party in 2013. He was with the BJP before that. He lives in Ranchi, got married in 2007 and has a son and daughter. He also played sports in school on the national level.

Interestingly, Narendra was not shown in the biopic MS Dhoni and as per some reports the two brothers are not in talking terms due to some family dispute. Talking about his absence in the film, Narendra had said earlier, “I may be non-existent in the movie because I don't have many contributions in Mahi’s life be it during his childhood, his struggle as a young man, or after he became MSD for the world. The film is about Mahi, not his family.”

Narendra further added, “I am 10 years older than him. By the time he picked up the bat for the first time, I was out of JVM-Shyamali and had also been away from home since 1991. I was in Almora at Kumaon (University) where I completed my higher studies before returning to Ranchi. Although I may have moral contributions in Mahi’s life, showcasing it would have been very difficult in the film.”

There is no information about Narendra Singh Dhoni’s net worth yet.

Credit-DNA



