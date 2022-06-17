Must Read! All you need to know about Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s first meeting

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge never fail to give us couple goals!

MUMBAI: Cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge never fail to give us couple goals!

Talking about Zaheer Khan, the former cricketer is known for playing all forms of the game. The fast-medium left-arm bowler is often considered one of the best Indian fast bowlers. There is no doubt he has a huge fan following.

On the other hand, Sagarika Ghatge rose to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India. She played the role of Preeti Sabharwal in the film. The beauty also participated in the stunt-based adventure reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and emerged as a finalist. She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Boss – Baap of Special Services. She was also seen in the National Award-winning film Irada.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan became man and wife in the year 2017 and since then have been giving us major relationship goals. They are indeed one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

Do you know what happened when they met for the first time? Well, according to the reports, they had met at a common friend's place and struck a chord. Reports further stated that they gelled well in their very first meeting. Gradually, they became good friends and the rest is history.

The lovebirds made their first-ever public appearance as a couple at cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech's wedding.

What is your opinion on Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s love story? Don’t you think they set major couple goals? Tell us in the comment section.

