Must read! Are Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic expecting their second child? SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular celebrity couples.

The two celebrated Christmas with their family. Recently, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from their Christmas celebration. In the pictures, social media users spotted Natasa's baby bump and gave rise to speculation that she is pregnant for the second time.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Hi natasha ji are u pregnant" another one commented, "Agastya brother or Sister coming "

However, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have not confirmed whether they are expecting their second baby together or not.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on 1st January 2020. They posted their adorable proposal videos on social media, leaving their fans surprised.

CREDIT: ETIMES