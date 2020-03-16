MUST READ! Check out what Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya are up to this in Ireland

Yuzvendra Chahal is pretty active on social media. He recently dropped a couple of pictures with none other than Hardik Pandya from their Ireland diaries.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 23:42
Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal has been wooing cricket freaks with his amazing cricketing skills. Known for his exceptional leg-spinning talent, the cricketer has a huge fan following. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, is known for being an all-rounder and he also enjoys a huge fan following. The duo shares a great camaraderie and their latest photos are proof.

Also read: Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck, Taapsee Pannu

Yuzvendra Chahal is pretty active on social media. On Instagram, he has whopping 7.9 million followers. He regularly shares updates to treat his fans and followers. He recently dropped a couple of pictures with none other than Hardik Pandya from their Ireland diaries. It showed what the two were up to when they were together, not playing cricket. Well, it seems the two had a gala time posing for some cool pictures. The two posed like BFFs, setting major friendship goals. While Hardik donned an all-black outfit, Yuzvendra donned denim with a white T-shirt and a sweater. In the caption, he wrote, “Boys day out”. Reacting to the pictures, a social media user wrote, “2 In 1 Frame” while another commented, “This is amazing.”

Previously, Yuzvendra Chahal shared two photos with Hardik Pandya wherein they were seen posing with the trophy as Team India defeated Ireland by seven wickets in the first T20I match on Sunday. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “A good first win under the belt for us. Onto the next one”

Check out the posts below.

What do you think of the pictures of Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya? Tell us in the comment section.

Also read: WOW! Check out popular television actors who played cricket at a professional level

Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma Social media Instagram Hardik Pandya Ireland Cricketers Indian cricketers TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 23:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dripping hot! Surbhi Chandna looks alluring in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Super Hot! Here's proof that Dheeraj Dhoopar has a cool collection of Jackets
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Wow! Avneet Kaur looks drop-dead gorgeous in these sarees
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Rudraksh’s failed attempts to meet Preesha
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Ram comes to know about Shubham’s trap for Sandy, slaps Shubham for his ill thoughts
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode.Also read -...
TRAVEL GOALS! Suresh Raina tries an adventure sport, opens up about his incredible experience; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: Suresh Raina is very popular among his fans and followers. The cricketer, who has more than 20 million...
Recent Stories
Shruti Haasan
OMG! Shruti Haasan says ‘my body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is’, when she shared about her dealing with PCOS and Endometriosis
Latest Video