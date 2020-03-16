MUST READ! Check out what Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya are up to this in Ireland

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal has been wooing cricket freaks with his amazing cricketing skills. Known for his exceptional leg-spinning talent, the cricketer has a huge fan following. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, is known for being an all-rounder and he also enjoys a huge fan following. The duo shares a great camaraderie and their latest photos are proof.

Yuzvendra Chahal is pretty active on social media. On Instagram, he has whopping 7.9 million followers. He regularly shares updates to treat his fans and followers. He recently dropped a couple of pictures with none other than Hardik Pandya from their Ireland diaries. It showed what the two were up to when they were together, not playing cricket. Well, it seems the two had a gala time posing for some cool pictures. The two posed like BFFs, setting major friendship goals. While Hardik donned an all-black outfit, Yuzvendra donned denim with a white T-shirt and a sweater. In the caption, he wrote, “Boys day out”. Reacting to the pictures, a social media user wrote, “2 In 1 Frame” while another commented, “This is amazing.”

Previously, Yuzvendra Chahal shared two photos with Hardik Pandya wherein they were seen posing with the trophy as Team India defeated Ireland by seven wickets in the first T20I match on Sunday. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “A good first win under the belt for us. Onto the next one”

