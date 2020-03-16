Must Read! Hardik Pandya has something to say about ‘That IPL final feeling’

MUMBAI: One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya never fails to woo his fans and followers with his cricketing skills. Time and again Hardik Pandya has shared pictures not only from his professional life but also personal life. The cricketer is very close to his family. He often comes up with interesting videos and pictures featuring him with his wife and son.

Today, taking to his Instagram handle, the all-rounder shared a delightful picture with his little son Agastya and compared the happy moment with ‘That IPL final feeling’. The father-son duo certainly sets major family goals. Fans are all praising the cricketer for his performance on the field and reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Hard Hitting Pandya...What a matured Innings By the captain” while another said, “Congratulations bro.” A third user said, “Papa pandya”

He recently shared a video wherein he was seen bonding with his son Agastya while travelling. From carrying his little one in his lap to playing with him while travelling in flight and car, he can be seen enjoying his time with his son in his video. Sharing the video, Hardik Pandya wrote on his Instagram handle, “Travel days can’t be dull with Agastya around,” Reacting to the video, a social media user said, “I like you and family,” while another called Pandya family “My favorite” Meanwhile, another fan wished him for his tournament, saying, “All the best sir”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stancovic surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 as they announced their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style, they became man and wife during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020.

