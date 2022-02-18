Must read! Hardik Pandya’s heartwarming video with his father leaves netizens emotional; a fan says “Hard hitting brother”

MUMBAI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya has taken to his social media handle and shared a lovely video featuring him with his late father Himanshu Pandya.

The video is filled with warmth and love and it has left netizens emotional. It sees the father-son duo sharing a beautiful moment. The video sees the cricketer entering his father’s room as he was asleep, and on seeing his son, Himanshu Pandya gets pleasantly surprised. The next moment sees an elated Hardik’s father hugging him affectionately. In the background, the melodious song ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ plays. “I wish I can get a surprise from you like this daddy ”Hardik wrote, and added, “Miss you forever Keep smiling from above ”

Also read: OMG! Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious video with Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav leaves netizens in splits; watch

Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal were extremely close to their father. Time and again fans got to see their wonderful camaraderie on social media and on various other occasions. Today, as Hardik shared this heartwarming video, fans showered his post with a lot of love. A social media user commented, “Hard hitting brother” another wrote, “Every dad deserve that warm hugs...” While a third one said, “So emotional”

Check out the video here.

Hardik Pandya himself is a father and often shares adorable videos and pictures with his son. The cricketer got engaged to actress Natasa Stankovic on 1 January 2020, and they got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020. On Valentine’s Day the actress had shared a video that was full of reminiscences of their love-filled days. In the video, their son Agastya can also be spotted. The video has garnered love from the netizens as many of them took to the comment section and dropped love emojis.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.

Also read: Amazing! Sachin Tendulkar unfolds his SPECIAL ‘Yaadon Ke Purane Album’; WATCH