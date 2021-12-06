Must Read! PV Sindhu’s EMOTIONAL adieu to Bali as she gears up for her NEXT

MUMBAI: PV Sindhu took to her social media handle and penned down a heartfelt note as she bid adieu to Bali. Along with it, she also shared a series of unmissable pictures from her special moments. The pictures see her posing with her medal

PV Sindhu settled for a silver medal at the BWF World Tour Finals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Indian badminton ace uploaded six pictures out of which the first one sees her posing with her medal against the backdrop of scenic beauty.

As PV Sindhu bid adieu to Bali, she began her note, writing, “Finally time to say good bye to bali . Lot of memories to take on and off court from here. ”

She then added, “It’s been a good 4 weeks here and finally going back with silver medal at the world tour finals.

Time to refresh and restart before I head to the world championships at spain. Lastly, I would like to thank my team, my supporters and all my fans who has always been with me no matter what. So much love to you all #indonesiamasters #indonesiaopen #worldtourfinals #silvermedal #bali #seaview #seeyouagain #lovebali #seeyouuntilnexttime #thankyouallahforeverything”

Motivating her for her next tournament, a fan wrote, “Go for gold in next title” while another gave her strength, writing, “Keep fight champion”.

