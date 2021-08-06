Must Read! Rani Rampal disappointed with the defeat; says ‘We tried very hard but just could not convert to a medal winning victory’

MUMBAI: Tokyo Olympics is currently the talk of the country.

Several Indian sports stars have won medals, making the country proud.

Amidst this, Indian women's hockey team has also performed well. Though they could not win medal, the fact that Rani Rampal’s team played their first-ever semi-final has earned accolades from everywhere; they created history in Tokyo and everyone is proud of the team.

No doubt, it is a ‘do or die’ situation in such events, and somewhere every team dreams of winning a medal. It is understandable that it breaks your heart when you lose after rigorous practice sessions. However, Rani Rampal’s team’s spirit is high and they are certain they will come back stronger.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! As we celebrate Men’s Hockey Team’s win, check out some of the moments from 'Chak De! India' that are relevant even today

Rani took to her social media handle and expressed her feelings. In her post, she mentioned that they are sad and disappointed, but will come back stronger. She also said that they will win the heart of the country. Further, she thanked everyone for the support.

“We tried very hard but just could not convert to a medal winning victory. We are sad and disappointed of being so close but we know that we will comeback stronger and win the hearts of our country. Thank you everyone for your support and prayers in our journey till here #bharatkisherniya,” reads Rani Rampal’s note.

Indian women's hockey team missed out on winning a bronze medal post losing to Great Britain.

We wish the team luck for their next matches.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Oops! Bhumi Pednekar GOOFS UP while congratulating wrestler Priya Malik