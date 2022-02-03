Must Watch! MS Dhoni launches the motion poster of new-age graphic novel ‘Atharva’

MUMBAI: MS Dhoni has unveiled the first look of his graphic novel ‘Atharva’ and fans cannot get enough of it. The celebrated cricketer’s warrior look is being hailed by social media users and a fan even compared Dhoni to Prabhas' look from Baahubali.

Bare-chested Dhoni is seen battling demons in the poster and one user commented that the cricketer looks better than 'Thor'. Dhoni shared the motion poster of the sci-fi fantasy novel on his Facebook page and wrote, "Happy to launch the first look of the new-age graphic novel Atharva.”

Commenting on the project, MS Dhoni had said, “I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. 'Atharva - The Origin' is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artworks. Thamilmani's attempt to launch India's first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more.”

‘Atharva – The Original’ is a graphic novel authored by Ramesh Thamilmani. The same will be headed by M V M Vel Mohan and is produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor. It will feature over 150 lifelike illustrations which presents a gripping, racy narrative.

