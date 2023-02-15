Natasa Stankovic’s beautiful wedding gown took 50 days to make, has N & H detailing and a 15 feet long veil

MUMBAI: Indian T20 cricket captain Hardik Pandya proposed to his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on a yacht in 2020 and soon the couple tied the knot. Due to the covid pandemic however, the couple had a low-key wedding with only a few family and friends. Thus now the couple are all set to tie the knot once again in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur.

The wedding festivities began on 13th February, Monday and will go on for the next two days. The wedding is all set to take place today on Valentine’s Day. The couple had a court marriage previously on 31st May 2020. The wedding took place at Udaipur’s Raffles Hotel.

For the wedding, Natasa looked divine in a traditional white gown by Shantnu and Nikhil. Her fitted gown featured a corseted bodice embroidered in natural pearls and was embellished with precious stones, pearls and cloud dancer beads. Talking about the pristine gown, it’s designers further stated, “With the subtle yet unnoticeable detail of N H extending over the long tulle sleeves; the 15 feet long veil is a lustrous glory of the elaborate craftsmanship of forty artisans over the course of fifty days, exhibits an ornate play of pearls, leather sequin and beads manifesting into the fairytale of Nataša’s celebratory ensemble.”

Sharing stunning pictures from their wedding celebrations Hardik and Natasa wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love .”

Hardik and Natasa, also have a 2 year old son Agastya.

