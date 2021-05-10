Netizens all HEARTS for this LOVEY-DOVEY picture of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

MUMBAI: Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s latest Instagram picture has won the hearts of the Netizens and they are all praises for the couple.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Sanjana shared a photo that is cuteness overloaded. The lovey-dovey picture sees Sanjana resting her head on her husband and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s chest. The two adorably smiled for the camera, making the fans and followers go aww. One social media user loved the picture a lot and commented, ‘Whenever I saw you both together : My Dil goes mmmmmmmm’. Another user called them cuties and wrote, ‘Awww cuties I adore you always.’ While another showered the celebrity couple with love and asked them to be safe, ‘Stay safe ,take care love you both.’

Recently, Jasprit had shared an adorable picture with his wife Sanjana. The love-filled click sees the two sharing a lovely moment. In the same, Sanjana can be seen giving a kiss on her husband’s cheek. The cricketer shared the picture to wish his wife on her birthday. In the caption, he stated that she steals his heart every day. “Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you,” read Jasprit Bumrah’s caption.

Jasprit and Sanjana got married in the month of March. They tied the knot in Goa. Owing to the pandemic, limited people were present to bless the couple.

