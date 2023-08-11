OMG! After Rashmika and Katrina, a morphed photo of Sara Tendulkar and Cricketer Shubman Gill went viral! Read the story here!

MUMBAI : Being a public figure has pros and cons, while the pros are visible to all, the cons become much more enlarged. Recently, we have seen deepfakes and morphed videos and photos of Rashmika Mandana and Katrina Kaif.

While fake videos and images are not a new concept, these AI-generated deep fakes do look very real and are misleading to people.

After the uproar over the Rashmika Mandana video, another new photo has been swirling around on the net, this time of the rumored couple, Sara Tendulkar and Cricketer Shubhman Gill.

ALSO READ: What! Did Shikhar Pahariya confirm his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor? The latest social media banter grabs eyeballs of netizens

A photo is morphed into the real image of Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, where Arjun’s face is replaced with that of Shubhman, and fans are enraged.

Take a look:

These pictures have triggered the audience, where they feel that nothing is safe on social media platforms, anyone is using anybody else's face in any inappropriate pictures or videos. They also question about privacy.

Well, this is very sad that Katrina Kaif became the next victim of this unearthly stuff after Rashmika Mandanna. These deepfakes have brought out a concern about the privacy of public figures.

And many public figures have called for stricter laws to be applied for the same.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must Read! 'This has to stop, where is our privacy' netizens get furious to see Katrina Kaif's Deepfake pictures after Rashmika Mandanna's

IImage Credit: Varinder Chawla.



