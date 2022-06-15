OMG! It is Suresh Raina’s daughter Gracia vs DJ Bravo; more details inside

MUMBAI: Suresh Raina is very popular among his fans and followers. The cricketer, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, never fails to woo his admirers with his delightful posts.

Taking to his social media handle, he often shares pictures from his work as well as his personal life. In one of his posts, the sports star revealed that his daughter Gracia battled it out with DJ Bravo. Yes, you read that right! Can you guess what the competition was all about? Well, revealing the details, he wrote in the caption, “DJ Bravo in the house & we have a very serious drawing match going on between Gracia & DJ. Artwork & results to follow” It seems Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, and Gracia had a great time in Amsterdam.

Also read: SUPERB! This video of Sachin Tendulkar has an interesting connection with Enrique Iglesias

Suresh Raina shares a great bonding with his former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Dwayne Bravo, and that’s why their happy click garnered warm reactions from netizens. Taking to the comment section, social media users made comments such as ‘Yelloveee Reunion’, ‘Csk gangs’, and ‘both are champions miss u chinna thala’, among others.

In another post, which Suresh Raina shared today, the cricketer can be seen bonding with his children over exercise. Highlighting the key role that nature plays in the lives of kids, he wrote in the caption, “Morning ritual! Nothing nurtures children like nature does.” Followed by the hashtags #naturelovers #reels #instagood

Check out both the posts here.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Also read: Interesting! Tennis Player Leander Paes made his Bollywood debut with this film