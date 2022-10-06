OMG! Mithali Raj was APPREHENSIVE about Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj has a huge fan following. Her contribution to the field of cricket is immense. With her hard work and dedication to her profession, she has inspired millions.

The cricketer, who made her international debut against Ireland in an ODI game back in June 1999, recently announced her retirement from international cricket. Her journey, undoubtedly, inspires many. And that’s why fans are eagerly waiting for Mithali’s biopic, Shabaash Mithu.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film chronicles the ups and downs and moments of glory of Mithali’s life. The film is set to release this year.

The makers have roped in actress Taapsee Pannu to essay the title role. The actress has been part of many successful films. She earned applause for her performance in films like Baby, Pink, Mulk, Thappad, and Naam Shabana, among others.

However, did you know Mithali Raj was apprehensive about Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu? Yes, you read that right! Well, Mithali recently had a one-on-one conversation with Taapsee. During the session, held by Femina, the cricketer said, “I have seen your work in Naam Shabana and Pink, and I thoroughly enjoyed the movies, especially the way you have essayed both roles. So, when the production house told me that you were playing me in the movie, I was confident that you would play the role well. But, to be honest, I was a little apprehensive because it is a movie based on a cricketer’s life; would you work on your skills enough? But, having watched your other sports films, I realised that you would give your best to this role, too."

What is your opinion on the same? Do you agree with Mithali? Do you think Taapsee is the right choice for the film? Tell us in the comment section.

The film is set to release on July 15.

