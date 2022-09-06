OMG! Mohammed Shami is up to this in the middle of sea

Mohammed Shami is quite active on social media. He has been sharing some delightful pictures on his Instagram handle and netizens are all hearts for the same. His latest post is something exciting and fans have reacted to the same quite creatively.

MUMBAI: Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami, who is a fitness freak, is quite active on social media. He has been sharing some delightful pictures on his Instagram handle and netizens are all hearts for the same. His latest post is something exciting and fans have reacted to the same quite creatively.

Taking to his social media handle, the cricketer has dropped a series of photos wherein he can be seen enjoying fishing. He can be seen clad in a black T-shirt which he teamed up with a pair of printed pants and accessorized his look with a black cap.

It seems Mohammed Shami, ahead of India’s all-format tour of England, is enjoying his holiday to the fullest by indulging in various fun activities. Sharing the latest photos, he wrote in the caption “Fishing ” followed by the hashtags #mshami11 #fishing #see #holiday. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, “Finisher fish pkd rhe” while another wrote, “Champ busy on other game.” A third one commented, “Photu khichne ke liye attitude pose.” Another one said, “fish ayee to bolo bhai party karinge salam bhai”


A few days ago, he had shared a super cute photo with his little one and fans went gaga over it. In the picture, he can be seen having a fun time with his daughter. “Family time  #mshami11 #holiday #instagram #river #kids #india,” read the caption of the post. We came across comments such as ‘SOosososososo cuteee’, ‘Parle g girl’, ‘Cuteness’, and ‘Adorable’, among others.

Check out the pictures here.

 

What’s your take on Mohammed Shami’s posts? Let us know in the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

