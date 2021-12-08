OMG! PV Sindhu SELLS OFF CAR for THIS purpose, READ

MUMBAI: PV Sindhu has been winning hearts for her performance on the field.

Now, her kind gesture has won over the hearts of fans and followers.

The ace badminton star sold off her car via Spinny to help young talent at the Suchitra Badminton Academy, in an attempt to give back to the sport.

There is no doubt that PV Sindhu has had tremendous amounts of success in the sport as she is a two-time Olympic medallist (1 silver and 1 bronze) and is also the reigning World Champion. Her most recent achievement was the silver medal win at the BWF World Tour Finals when she lost to Korean teenager An Se Young.

The sports star, who is associated with Spinny, sold her car using the online platform and donated the funds received to her alma mater, the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Since the online business platform strongly believes in supporting young Indian badminton talent, they helped facilitate the process for Sindhu by making the sale of Rs 12,05,000. These funds will be given in aid to PV Sindhu's academy, where she has been training for several years.

PV Sindhu said via a press statement, “India has become one of the world's top badminton countries - a position we will retain, given the many new stars training now. I have been practising at Suchitra Academy for a long time and I feel this fund will support younger talent. I am pleased to be part of an organization that is taking steps in nurturing future talent. If my family chose SellRight by Spinny on their own to sell my car – I know they wouldn't just give the car without having complete trust in the selling process and the people behind it."

