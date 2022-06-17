OMG! Sania Mirza’s yoga session went wrong? Details inside

Sania Mirza is a pretty active social media user and often comes up with interesting reels. One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, she never fails to woo her fans with her sporting skills and also her social media presence.  

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 22:09
OMG! Sania Mirza’s yoga session goes wrong? Details inside

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza is one of the most popular sports stars. The former doubles world No. 1 who has won six Grand Slam titles in her career inspires millions with her profile. She has achieved a lot in her field.

She is a pretty active social media user and often comes up with interesting reels. One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, she never fails to woo her fans with her sporting skills and also her social media presence.

Also read: Interesting! Tennis Player Leander Paes made his Bollywood debut with this film

The ace tennis player currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos.

Taking to social media, the athlete has dropped a new video revealing what happened when she did yoga after 3 months. Well, the pretty lady who has proved her worth as a tennis player has an amazing sense of humour. Her latest video on Instagram will surely leave you in splits. Sharing the video, she wrote, “When you do yoga after 3 months” followed by the hashtags #Yogaforwellbeing #bonecrushingsfx #bone #crushing #reels #reelsinstagram. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, “Lolzz” while another stated, “aaisa kag raha hai haddi tut gyi aapki mam” Watch the video to know more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

What is your take on Sania Mirza’s video? Tell us in the comment section.

Also read: Fabulous! Sports Anchor Sanjana Ganesan shares her RED HOT look for THIS REASON; check out

Sania Mirza Instagram Tennis player Athlete Sports Stars of India Instagram reel Sports News Video TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 22:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sirf Tum: Sad! Suhani desolate over her situation, Ranveer agrees to marry Riya
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! After Prachi, Rhea to get pregnant with Ranbir's kid?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya gets this beautiful surprise from her hubby Rahul Nagal on their 7-month anniversary
Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.  She is known for her performance in shows such as...
OMG! This is how Varun Dhawan reunited Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's tiff over Dostana 2 had been the hot topic last year. The actor made headlines...
Hilarious! Did Anil Kapoor ask for 400 takes for this JugJugg Jeeyo scene?
MUMBAI: Jug Jugg Jeeyo is garnering quite the buzz since its first full-length trailer arrived. The film, backed by...
SHOCKING REVELATION! Samar reveals Kinju's true love; it's not Toshu
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Recent Stories
OMG! This is how Varun Dhawan reunited Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar
OMG! This is how Varun Dhawan reunited Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar
Latest Video