OMG! Sania Mirza’s yoga session went wrong? Details inside

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza is one of the most popular sports stars. The former doubles world No. 1 who has won six Grand Slam titles in her career inspires millions with her profile. She has achieved a lot in her field.

She is a pretty active social media user and often comes up with interesting reels. One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, she never fails to woo her fans with her sporting skills and also her social media presence.

The ace tennis player currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos.

Taking to social media, the athlete has dropped a new video revealing what happened when she did yoga after 3 months. Well, the pretty lady who has proved her worth as a tennis player has an amazing sense of humour. Her latest video on Instagram will surely leave you in splits. Sharing the video, she wrote, “When you do yoga after 3 months” followed by the hashtags #Yogaforwellbeing #bonecrushingsfx #bone #crushing #reels #reelsinstagram. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, “Lolzz” while another stated, “aaisa kag raha hai haddi tut gyi aapki mam” Watch the video to know more.

What is your take on Sania Mirza’s video? Tell us in the comment section.

