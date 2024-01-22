OMG! Shoaib Malik gets accused of cheating on Sania Mirza; Naeem Hanif reveals Malik dated Sana Javed for 3 years

MUMBAI: Shoaib Malik and his third bride, Sana Javed, have become the talk of the town in recent times due to their unexpected marriage announcement. Particularly considering that Shoaib wed Sana without disclosing his split from Sania Mirza, his ex-wife and that Sana had previously wed Pakistani musician Umair Jaswal. Since the pair didn't formally announce their breakup either, many people were surprised by their new marriage.

(Also read: Shocking! Sania Mirza posts something cryptic amidst divorce speculations with shoaib Malik)

During a recent podcast appearance on Samaa TV, Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif disclosed that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have been dating for three years. They hit it off when they first met on a reality show set and became friends. During that period, they were both married to their respective ex-spouses. He continued by saying that he would always ask the producers of a reality show to include Sana as well, but since they were both married at the time, nobody considered this.

Naeem Hanif continued, saying that Sania Mirza told the Malik family of this affair as soon as she became aware of it. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's home in Dubai was visited by the Malik clan, who tried to convince them to reconcile and begin planning their wedding. However, Shoaib and Sania split because they weren't ready to continue on with their marriage.

Shoaib Malik's family had taken Sania's side in the matter and accused the cricket player of cheating, Naeem Hanif revealed. He continued by saying that Imran Zafar, the husband of Shoaib's older sister, made every effort to reconcile the two but to no success. All of the Malik family members have agreed not to attend Shoaib Malik's third wedding. Therefore, they didn't even show up.

Sana Mirza and Shoaib Malik parted ways not long after, and Sana Javed asked her husband Umair Jaswal for a divorce. The singer claimed that everything in his wedding was going according to plan, but was completely taken aback by the demand. The couple realized their marriage was meaningless on the inside, therefore they ended it cordially.

(Also read: It’s official! Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are now divorced)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis