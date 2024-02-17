OMG! Yuvraj Singh’s home burgled; Rs 70,000 cash and jewelry missing

MUMBAI : Cricketer Yuvraj Singh was in for a huge shock when his home was robbed on Friday 16th February. The former Team India All- rounder’s mother Shabman Singh filed a complaint with the police that Rs 70,000 along with jewelry was missing from their home in Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula.

She filed a case with the Panchkula police and accused two members of their home staff for the burglary. As per her complaint, the theft took place just six months after the two staff members left home.

As per her complaint, she left the house in the care of one of the accused and was staying at Gurugram. She also said that cash and jewelry was kept in the almirah on the first floor.

The investigation into the burglary is currently underway.

Credit-FreePressJournal



