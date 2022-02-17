OMG! Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious video with Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav leaves netizens in splits; watch

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a famous cricketer, is pretty active on social media. The Rajasthan Royals player keeps on sharing posts to treat his fans and followers.

He often comes up with videos that leave netziens in splits. This time he teamed up with fellow cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav for a hilarious video that has garnered reactions not just from fans but also celebrities.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video wherein he can be seen lying in bed. He can be seen making face after licking a lemon. He says, “Nimbu khatta hai yar”. To this, Shikhar Dhawan says “Mitha Nimbu kitho mil raha” and then both Shikhar and Kuldeep burst into laughter. Needless to say, the trio aptly lip-synched to the dialogue, leaving everyone in splits.

Sharing the hilarious video, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “Khattah Nimbu” Reacting to the post, Prince Narula said, “Yarrrrrrrrrrrr” Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Hahahahah” Meanwhile, seeing the video, a fan requested, “Yuzi we want a reel with you kuldeep and Rohit please” Another commented, “Youuu cutieee peoples”

On Valentine’s Day, Yuzvendra Chahal had uploaded an adorable video with his wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer and YouTuber. The two tied the knot in 2020. After getting engaged, they married on December 22. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Chahal are one of the most popular and cutest couples, and fans showered their Valentine’s Day special video with love. Sharing the video, the cricketer wrote in the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day wifey” Take a look below.

