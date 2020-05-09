Sports

THIS picture reminds fans of Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra’s SPECIAL MOMENTS of younger days

Virender Sehwag has shared an old picture.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 03:42 PM

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, whose contribution in the field of cricket is immense, has walked down the memory lane and shared a classic picture which sees him riding a scooter.  

His throwback picture is laden with nostalgia and fans are wondering if the pillion rider was his buddy and teammate Ashish Nehra. 

The ardent cricket fans of course cannot forget the good old days of their favourite stars. Speaking about the same, cricketers Sehwag and Nehra’s scooter ride stories are quite famous among the fans.  

The two go back a long way with each other. They started playing for Delhi together in the 1997-98 season. They share a great bonding and there were times when they rode to the Feroz Shah Kotla together on a scooter.  

So, when Virender shared the old picture, fans wondered if Ashish was riding the pillion.   

A fan asked, ‘Peeche sir Nehra ji baithe hai kya’. 

Another wrote, ‘Peeche nehra sir to nahi ?’  

Check out the classic picture right here:

Now, take a look at some of the comments of fans.

What do you think about Virender Sehwag’s throwback picture? Hit the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Virender Sehwag Ashish Nehra Cricket Fans Nostalgia Buddy Scooter Ride Pillion Rider Instagram TellyChakkar

