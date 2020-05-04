THIS popular person misses MS Dhoni a lot; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an inspiration for many. After the 2019 World Cup, in which India lost in the semi-finals, Dhoni did not play and his fans are missing him a lot. It seems it’s not just his fans even popular cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is missing the legend.

A day ago, Yuzvendra took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Dhoni. The two can be seen smiling as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture, he mentioned that he misses being called ‘tilli’ from behind the stumps by the legend.

“Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!” read his caption.

As soon as he shared this post, fans too started staring their views.

One social media user commented, “Miss you Mahi sir”

Another wrote, “Dhoni come back in team india”

Check out Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal’s picture here:

Do you miss Dhoni? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

