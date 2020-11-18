Post sharing Diwali pictures with son, Hardik’s better half Natasa shares THIS unmissable video

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic never fail to mesmerize their fans with their lovely pictures. The duo is one of the most popular and stylish couples.

They have a huge fan following on social media. They regularly share pictures and videos to treat their fans and followers. Both Hardik and Natasa are fashion conscious and keep on posting pictures, showcasing their different looks.

Natasa, who is known for her glamorous looks, has shared a simple yet elegant look on Instagram which is not to be missed. In the video clip, she can be seen flaunting her lovely Kurta which she teamed up with matching bottoms. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal accessories. Her million-dollar smile will woo you.

Earlier, the actress had shared pictures from her son’s first Diwali celebration. Hardik and Natasa embraced parenthood this year. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020. Hardik could not join his family for Diwali celebration as he is in Australia currently for his tournament.

Meanwhile, check out the posts of Natasa here:

