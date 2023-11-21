Really! Virat Kohli all set to begin a new business venture? Cricketer unfollows long-time manager Bunty Sajdeh on social media

All the while Anushka was by his side as she cheered for him and showed a wide range of emotions from being ecstatic to emotional.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 12:23
Virat Kohli, Bunty Dajdeh

MUMBAI: The recent World Cup 2023 was a total heart breaker for Indians as the Indian team lost to Australia and also missed getting the coveted World Cup trophy. Virat Kohli was seen upset and hugged his actress wife Anushka Sharma, which many heaped praises for. All the while Anushka was by his side as she cheered for him and showed a wide range of emotions from being ecstatic to emotional.

Virat Kohli is known for his entrepreneurial skills. He was managed by Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone. Bunty is Seema Sajdeh’s brother who was previously married to Sohail Khan. Also, Ritika Sajdeh, who is Bunty’s cousin is married to cricketer Rohit Sharma. It seems Virat has now unfollowed Bunty on social media. 

There have been a lot of speculations about Bunty and Virat’s equation. Looks like Virat is now forming his own company. He has a whopping 264 million followers on social media.

Visuals of Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh crying after India lost the World Cup went viral, which made fans all the more emotional.

There are rumors that Virat and Anushka are expecting their 2nd child but no official announcement about the same has been made.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- BollywoodLife

Latest Video